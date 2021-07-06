Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo new tours announced

By Carla Kakouris
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Zoo Expeditions 2 article

Zoo Expeditions Tram (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s traditional favorite "Zoomobile" tour has a new look.

Available for this summer season, the zoo will kick off the Meijer Zoo Expeditions, which offer visitors a variety of riding and walking tours throughout the zoo. 

Still, the open-air trams and zoo pathways are sticking to the script and have not undergone any changes; guests can still take part in a guided audio expedition of some of the most popular animal and attraction areas.

Zoo Expeditions Headquarters

Zoo Expeditions Headquarters (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

The new themed riding and walking expeditions are $12 per person and will last up to one hour. Zoo Pass holders receive a $2 discount on all tours.

For information is available on the Milwaukee County Zoo website.

