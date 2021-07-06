Milwaukee County Zoo new tours announced

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s traditional favorite "Zoomobile" tour has a new look.

Available for this summer season, the zoo will kick off the Meijer Zoo Expeditions, which offer visitors a variety of riding and walking tours throughout the zoo.

Still, the open-air trams and zoo pathways are sticking to the script and have not undergone any changes; guests can still take part in a guided audio expedition of some of the most popular animal and attraction areas.

Zoo Expeditions Headquarters (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

The new themed riding and walking expeditions are $12 per person and will last up to one hour. Zoo Pass holders receive a $2 discount on all tours.

For information is available on the Milwaukee County Zoo website.

