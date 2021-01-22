New signage starts going into place at American Family Field

article

Brewers fans, it's finally happening. Signage for American Family Field is officially starting to go up.

Near the left field north gate, you can find the first glimpse of the new branding.

American Family Field

While the big marquee above the home plate entrance still reads Miller Park, this is certainly (and literally) a sign that the name change is really happening.

The partnership between the Brewers and American Family Insurance was announced in early 2020 and goes well beyond the naming rights to the ballpark.

The two will collaboratively fund community projects, including refurbishing youth and high school baseball fields. The two organizations will also work on marketing and promotional initiatives to enhance the fan and customer experience in both the stadium and in the community.