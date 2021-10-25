New programs help homeowners, homebuyers go green

Green Homeowners United - an energy efficiency and economic modeling firm - debuted on Monday, Oct. 25 a new push to encourage residents to sign up to have their homes upgraded, thanks to funds available to help make homes more efficient, safer, and with the help of union workers.

Up to $3,000 is available per home for insulation, reducing drafts and new HVAC, before Dec. 31, 2021.

A news release says the City of Milwaukee has three programs to help residents afford to upgrade their home’s heating system and insulation (Me2), more easily purchase a "green home" (Milwaukee Home Down Payment Assistance) and soon will be putting millions into lead abatement & energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

1 - Me2 program: funds are currently available until December 31st, or until they run out, for incentives to assist existing Milwaukee homes upgrade their insulation levels, replace heating systems and/or reduce air loss, if performed by an approved contractor such as Green Homeowners United . Including:

· $1,000 for attic insulation and air sealing,

· $450 - $550 for a new high efficiency furnace or boiler to replace existing system,

· $1,000 for a "heat pump" to replace an existing central air conditioner

· +$1,000 additional if insulation, air sealing and new HVAC system replaced together

2 - Milwaukee Down Payment Assistance: Milwaukee funds are available for homebuyers, within certain income, to receive $5,000 - $7,000 in downpayment assistance when purchasing a home in Milwaukee that can be combined with other funds and programs, such as Associated Bank’s green mortgage and PATH program, where homebuyers qualify for an additional $4,000 down payment assistance ($11,000 total) and thousands of dollars in extra funds at no additional interest rate or fee to cover energy efficiency improvements like insulation, solar panels, high efficiency furnaces and more.

3 - Lead Abatement and Energy Efficiency: As of October 15th, Milwaukee’s Common Council Finance Committee has allocated over $26 million towards lead abatement in Milwaukee homes. Part of that is a $2 million expansion of energy efficiency improvements in those same homes. While details are still being designed, more homes will be made safe, energy efficient, and will create good jobs in the process!