New plea for info in fatal shooting of 41-year-old Cedarburg man

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office released new information on Wednesday, Nov. 4 related to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Cedarburg Man on Oct. 30.

Officials have said the victim had come into minor contact with a vehicle. An interaction between him and another driver ensued, and the victim was shot on the side of the roadway. He ultimately succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it is known that the victim's vehicle entered I-43 northbound from State Highway 32 in the Town of Grafton at approximately 6:36 pm and traveled northbound on I-43. Between State Highway 33 (exit 96) and Northwoods Road in the Town of Port

Washington, an incident happened between an unidentified vehicle and the victim’s vehicle. A group of approximately four or five vehicles was seen traveling northbound on I-43 in the area of the victim’s vehicle. It is also believed the victim’s vehicle was traveling at or below the posted speed limit.

Ozaukee County officials say the vehicle operated by the victim was a white 2013 Kia Optima with four doors -- similar to the picture below.

Also, the sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to provide any information regarding the identity of a witness vehicle seen traveling northbound on I-43 at a high rate of speed immediately after the incident. That vehicle exited at County Highway H in Port Washington (exit 100) -- and came to an abrupt stop at the top of the ramp, almost striking a vehicle that was traveling southbound on County Highway H at the intersection. The unidentified witness vehicle then turned north on County Highway H, and then south onto I-43.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any potential witness vehicles involved, you are urged to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172. Information can also be provided confidentially through Tip 411. To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, text keyword: OZSO and your message to 847411.