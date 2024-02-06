New mpox case in Milwaukee; 1st in city since June 2023, officials say

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 6 that a Milwaukee resident recently tested positive for mpox. It is the first identified case of mpox in Milwaukee since June 2023.

Health officials say the Milwaukee resident tested positive on Friday, Feb. 2. MHD officials are in contact with the individual, who is isolating and following all recommended guidance -- and has notified all close contacts.

A news release says from July 2022 through now, there have been 40 positive cases of mpox in the City of Milwaukee. Prior to July 2022, Milwaukee did not see any mpox cases for many years.

Officials say mpox can be contracted through close personal contact with symptomatic individuals. Anyone can spread mpox, regardless of sexual orientation, though current tracking suggests that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. Those at risk include (but are not limited to) men who have sex with men, who have more than one sexual partner, and those who have sex with them, regardless of gender.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Characterized by a painful rash or sores resembling pimples or blisters, accompanied by flu-like symptoms, mpox manifests within three weeks of exposure. The contagious period extends from symptom onset until the rash completely heals, scabs fall off, and new skin forms. Recovery typically occurs within two to four weeks.

To curb the spread of mpox, individuals at risk are advised to:

Prioritize receiving the two-dose JYNNEOS mpox vaccine, available at the MHD immunization clinics and other local healthcare facilities. Comprehensive information on MHD clinic hours, locations, and the CDC's vaccination locator tool can be found at Milwaukee.gov/mpox

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with mpox rash. Refrain from touching the rash or scabs of an individual with mpox, and abstain from activities such as kissing, hugging, cuddling, or engaging in sexual contact.

If exposed to mpox, promptly contact your healthcare provider, informing them of symptoms or exposure. Testing and care options are available for those diagnosed with mpox. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact your local health department for guidance.

For more details on mpox and minimizing infection risks, refer to the MHD mpox website and CDC mpox website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MHD hosts free drive-thru mpox vaccination clinic