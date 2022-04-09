New movie roundup: ‘Sonic 2’ speeds into theaters and Jake Gyllenhaal hijacks an ‘Ambulance’

article

Whether you’re in a theater or streaming at home, movie choices exist in abundance, with more arriving every week. Here’s our take on what’s new, free, fun or all of the above.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2": Bigger and more boring than the original

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" follows the classic sequel strategy of providing more of the pleasures (or flaws, depending on your perspective) found in its predecessor. That obviously means more Sonic (sassily voiced by Ben Schwartz) and more of his mad scientist arch-nemesis Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, whose wacky facial expressions might grace the big screen for the last time if his stated intention to retire from the film industry holds true.

The sequel is a half-hour longer than the first and separates the ensemble across the entire globe, from Hawaii to Siberia. Yet, Sonic’s quest still can’t support an entire film, no matter how extravagant or action-packed it might be.

Read the rest of Vikram Murthi’s review of this not-so-speedy sequel.

In theaters April 8. Rated PG. 122 minutes. Dir: Jeff Fowler. Featuring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Tika Sumpter.

"Ambulance": Wow, this is stupid — but oh boy, is it fun

(from left) Danny Sharp (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay.

In the stupidest "wow, what a coincidence" moment in cinema since Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent realized their mothers have the same name, Michael Bay would really like to blow your mind with the fact that you can’t spell "ambulance" without LA. Did you know that LA is also a place more formally known as Los Angeles? And that this movie is set there? Don’t worry — if you forget, Bay will remind you.

"Stupid," in this case, is both a complaint and a compliment. "Ambulance" — sorry, "AmbuLAnce" — is a patently absurd feast of spectacle and camp, a bifurcated mess that can’t decide what kind of movie it wants to be and so chooses instead to be several movies at once. None of those movies are good, exactly, but none of them are boring either, and thrown together this way, they fuse into a Frankenstein’s monster of explosions and nonsense, pathos and plot holes. Yet in spite of (or perhaps because of) its myriad flaws, it’s impossible to resist the film’s siren song.

That’s probably because there are so many sirens in it, but it’s true all the same.

Read the rest of Allison Shoemaker’s review of "Ambulance" — sorry, "AmbuLAnce."

In theaters April 8. Rated R. 136 minutes. Dir: Michael Bay. Featuring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt.



"Everything Everywhere All At Once": A transcendently singular film

After opening in limited release in March, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" expands nationwide on April 8. So what can you expect? Well, the title says it all, really. Michelle Yeoh stars as an everyday woman who suddenly discovers access to a multiverse of worlds where other versions of herself exist as chefs, movie stars, martial arts masters and even cartoon characters. This trippy movie is the long-awaited sophomore feature for "Daniels" (directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), who made a major splash with 2016’s "Swiss Army Man" a.k.a. the Daniel Radcliffe farting corpse movie. And in her review of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," FOX film critic Caroline Siede calls it "a transcendently singular film that remixes familiar genre tropes into something that feels wholly new and quietly revolutionary."

Read Caroline Siede’s full review of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and Clint Worthington’s interview with directing duo Daniels.

Opens wide April 8. Rated R. 140 minutes. Dir: Daniels. Featuring: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong.

More new (and new-ish) movies

Left: "Morbius," "Tomy Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off." Center: "Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood." Right: "You Won't Be Alone," "Metal Lords."

Now streaming: "The Night House" (HBO Max)

Rebecca Hall in the film THE NIGHT HOUSE. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Rebecca Hall gives one of 2021’s best performances in this top-notch chiller, which is now available to stream for the first time. Critic Roxana Hadadi called the film "exceptionally unsettling," adding that the "suggestive dreaminess of "The Night House" is its strongest quality, and Hall’s prickly, down-to-earth performance serves as a necessarily grounding counterweight. Hall has a couple of standout performances under her belt in the films "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women" and "Christine," and her work in "The Night House" is equally compelling."

Read Roxana Hadadi’s review of "The Night House."

Rated R. 108 minutes. Now streaming on HBO Max. Dir: David Bruckner. Also featuring: Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit.

The best movie of the month (so far): "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Photo: A24.

Read Caroline Siede’s full review of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and Clint Worthington’s interview with directing duo Daniels.

Rated R. 140 minutes. Dir: Daniels. Featuring: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong.

The best movie of the year (so far): "The Worst Person in the World" (February)

Make-your-own double feature with these gems, streaming (for free!) on Tubi

10 Truths About Love (2022): Camilla Belle stars as Carina Franklin, a thriving romance columnist who has her own love life totally figured out — at least until her longtime boyfriend dumps her. Even worse, her editor insists on giving her column a "male perspective" and hires a writer named Liam (David Lafontain) to balance her out. When the two new co-workers clash, Liam sets out to demonstrate that his tactics work by helping Carina win back her ex. Of course, in trying to prove each other wrong, Liam and Carina might just realize how right they really are for each other. "10 Truths About Love" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-14. 90 minutes. Dir: Brian K. Roberts. Featuring: Camilla Belle, David Lafontaine, Jennifer De Lucia, Karn Kalra, Paula Rivera, David Keeley.

B.A.P.S. (1997): This cult classic comedy from screenwriter and actress Troy Byer stars Halle Berry and Natalie Desselleas two friends who dream of opening the world’s first hair salon/soul food restaurant combo. The leads’ lively, charming performances are perfectly complemented in memorability by the film’s iconic costuming, hairstyling, makeup and production design. One-of-a-kind. Rated PG-13. 92 minutes. Dir: Robert Townsend. Also featuring Martin Landau, Ian Richardson, Troy Byer, Bernie Mac.

Dead Ant (2017): It’s a tale as old as time: a one-hit-wonder ‘80s glam rock outfit has a shot at a big comeback, but their trip to Coachella is derailed by a peyote-fueled stop in the desert and some bloodthirsty ants. Not quite as well known as Sean Astin’s other road movie where a band of travelers face untold dangers in pursuit of a vital goal, but here he’s facing ants, not ents. Rated TV-MA. 97 minutes. Dir: Ron Carlson. Also featuring Tom Arnold, Jake Busey, Natasha Blasick.

