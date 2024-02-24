South Division High School fieldhouse renovations unveiled: video

Milwaukee Public Schools unveiled the renovated South Division High School Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The grand opening preceded three Milwaukee City Conference boys basketball championship games.

MPS said the fieldhouse and the high school's pool received significant renovations. Input from students, staff and the community identified updated athletic facilities as a priority project for those funds.

The updates to the facility near 15th and Lapham include a new hardwood basketball court, retractable bleachers, new diving boards, air-quality enhancements and more.

COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds were used to cover costs of the renovation, MPS said.