New Milwaukee homeless outreach movement seeks to build hope

A new movement is focused on helping people experiencing homelessness in Milwaukee.

The nonprofit Friends Without Shelter is also building hope.

It was started by two former strangers with a focus on getting boots on the ground to help people living in tent communities and on the streets.

"Everyone's story wants to be heard, and we will listen," Friends Without Shelter co-founder Janet Sather said. "It’s easy to walk by a homeless person – it’s impossible to walk by a friend."

When it comes to helping people who are living on the streets, Sather and co-founder Kenneth Johnson said we must start by breaking the stigma.

"They’re not animals, they’re human, and I think they should be treated like that," Johnson said.

Johnson said the nonprofit is also a movement, with a focus on building hope.

"Feet on the ground, visiting encampments, hitting the streets and going to them," said Sather. "Because they won’t always seek the help they need."

Every Saturday, the two bring care packages to those who need them.

Friends Without Shelter co-founder Kenneth Johnson

"We give them anything from toiletries, we give them wipes, food, whatever they might need," Johnson said.

But Sather said it's not the items that bring people the most joy.

"We are getting more hugs and more thanks than I could ever imagine, just by doing small things," she said. "The interactions we have with people, hearing their stories, just taking the time to know them."

Friends Without Shelter co-founders Janet Sather

She said it’s about letting them know that people care.

"You walk away with more positivity, more joy," she said.