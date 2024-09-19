New Milwaukee flag initiative; alderman introduces alternative option

article

Amid the ongoing push to adopt a new Milwaukee flag, a city alderman is offering an alternate option.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Alderman Robert Bauman submitted a new flag design. It’s a modified version of "Sunrise Over the Lake," also known as the people’s flag, as the official City of Milwaukee flag.

Bauman said the new modified version features City Hall as a prominent feature of the flag design.

"The ‘Sunrise Over the Lake’ flag lacks any key identifying features that we associate with Milwaukee," he said. "My proposed substitute flag design retains basic layout and design of the People’s Flag but incorporates an image of City Hall which enhances the flag’s association with the City of Milwaukee."

On Sept. 9, the Steering and Rules Committee voted 5-3 to recommend approval of adopting the "Sunrise Over the Lake" flag as the new official flag. The current flag features a design from 1955, that many have said feels outdated.

Bauman’s substitute resolution will be considered by the full council when it meets on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The Sunrise Over the Lake" design has been around since 2016, when more than thousands of people voted for the new look.