New Milwaukee flag considered; resolution debate set for Sept. 9

The Milwaukee Common Council's Steering and Rules Committee will consider the idea of adopting a new city flag on Monday, Sept. 9, officials say.

A resolution seeks to adopt the "Sunrise Over The Lake," also known as the people's flag, as the official City of Milwaukee flag.

A news release from the office of Alderman Peter Burgelis said the city's current flag from 1955. Burgelis said it is "no longer relevant or frankly appropriate."

It is expected that testimony during Monday’s committee meeting will feature John Gurda, Steve Kodis, and Reggie Jackson.

The Steering and Rules Committee meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. If approved by that committee and later the full Common Council, the official adoption day of the new flag would be January 31, 2025.