New Milwaukee County RNC website provides operational updates

Milwaukee County has unveiled a new website to provide the public with updates during the Republican National Convention (RNC) regarding operational impacts for Milwaukee County departments, as well as to promote resources from community partners.

A news release says residents are encouraged to visit county.milwaukee.gov/RNC2024 to stay informed during the RNC.

The RNC is taking place in Milwaukee from Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18.

Officials say Milwaukee County’s goal is to ensure that essential county services remain operational and accessible to residents. However, various Milwaukee County departments may have impacted and/or adjusted operations during the RNC. These changes may include office closings, adjusted hours of operation, service delays, and additional operational impacts.