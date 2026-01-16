New Milwaukee County bus programs tackle fare evasion, safety concerns

article

The Brief MCTS is increasing its in-house Public Safety Officer (PSO) program to boost uniformed presence at bus stops and on vehicles to deter fare evasion. A new pilot program will deploy plain-clothes Sheriff’s deputies on targeted routes to respond to criminal activity and major safety incidents. Both initiatives are funded by the 2026 budget and will launch on Jan. 19, continuing through the end of the year or until funds are exhausted.



Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Friday, Jan. 16 details about two new pilot programs to lessen fare evasion and improve safety for bus riders and operators.

New programs launched

What we know:

A news release says the 2026 Bus Fare Compliance Program will expand MCTS’s existing in-house Public Safety Officer (PSO) Program to discourage fare evasion. The programs are funded by safety initiatives that were introduced during the county’s 2026 budget process.

Second, the 2026 Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Transit Security Pilot Program will place law enforcement on select routes to respond to significant safety and security incidents involving criminal activity.

Sheriff’s Transit Security Pilot Program

What we know:

As part of the 2026 Adopted Budget, Milwaukee County, in partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, launched a pilot program designed to address any criminal activity on MCTS bus routes. The initiative will place plain clothes Sheriff’s deputies on targeted bus routes to enhance and supplement safety and security for operators and riders.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The program will last through 2026, or until funding dedicated to the program is exhausted.

Bus fare compliance

Dig deeper:

The 2026 Bus Fare Compliance Pilot Program will ramp up MCTS's existing PSO program to deploy uniformed security personnel at high-evasion bus stops and on buses to create a visible presence to deter fare evasion while enhancing safety.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pilot program launches Jan. 19. It will leverage new funding to boost PSO staff hours dedicated to addressing fare evasion. MCTS will continue to expand its PSO program throughout the year and is currently recruiting more PSOs.

Related article

This is a developing story.