New luxury boutique hotel coming to Milwaukee's Deer District

The Milwaukee Bucks announced plans on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9 for a new luxury boutique hotel in the Deer District. The team partnered with the North Central Group based in Madison on this project.

"This will be one of the premier hotels in all of Milwaukee -- and the best location in the city, right across the street from Fiserv Forum," said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Located at Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave. in Deer District, directly north of the Fiserv Forum, the hotel will be part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection of independently owned upscale and luxury hotels. The Bucks will lease the land to NCG, which will develop, own and operate the hotel.

The new hotel will be from Marriott's Autograph Collection brand of upper, upscale independent hotels. It will feature 230 guest rooms, multiple distinctive restaurants including a rooftop terrace, meeting spaces with an elevated outdoor balcony, a public plaza and much more.

Groundbreaking for the hotel is expected to take place in fall of 2021 with opening scheduled for early 2023. Final design plans and a name for the hotel will be released at a later date. The hotel is expected to create several hundred construction jobs and approximately 100 permanent jobs.

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development Michael Belot and a representative from the partner for the development gave remarks at Wednesday’s news conference.