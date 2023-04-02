New ice cream shop for dogs in the Third Ward🐾

There is a new dog ice cream shop in the Third Ward called Salty Paws, where owners can sit at a table with their dogs and feed them yummy treats.

Salty Paw offers lactose-free, dog-friendly ice cream, cookies and treats.

The business offers a wide variety of doggie treats, including doughnuts, cookies, cake mixes, and more! A variety of flavors are available, including Maple Bacon, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Blueberry & Peanut Butter. Shoppers can spoil their pets while shopping for treats, accessories, toys, and more.

You can learn more about Salty Paws and what they offer at their store by going to saltypawsmke.com.

.