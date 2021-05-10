New Harley-Davidson event space announced

article

There will be a new space to host your events at the Harley-Davidson Museum in 2022. "The Garage" is an 8,200-square-foot event space that will break ground later this year, the museum, along with 1903 Events, announced Monday.

"We’ve all been missing the fun that comes when friends and families gather to celebrate," said Bill Davidson, Vice President of the Harley-Davidson Museum. "And we know there are a lot of people who are looking forward to coming together in person in the near future. This new event space will give our 1903 Events team the opportunity to deliver unique experiences that can only be found on our campus. This investment represents our growing commitment to the community, to the city of Milwaukee, which Harley-Davidson has called home for 118 years."

"The Garage" will replace Chrome, a formal, seasonal event space, and will be located just south of The Shop on the museum grounds.

"Since opening in 2008, the Harley-Davidson Museum has become a must-see for all visitors to our city and, as a partner in many conventions, we are thrilled to see the H-D Museum add another permanent venue," said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

The new space with have floor-to-ceiling windows and garage doors that allow in fresh air and views of the Menomonee River, a release said.

For more information on the space and all the museum has to offer, visit their website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android