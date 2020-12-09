New 'Enterprise Zone' for Molson Coors brings 377 jobs to Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9 the newly-approved Enterprise Zone for the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The change will move 377 new family-supporting jobs to Milwaukee and enable the company to retain 1,290 jobs in total in Wisconsin for a minimum of the next eight years.

A news release indicates the Milwaukee expansion project will be designated as an Enterprise Zone (EZ) eligible for up to $25 million in performance-based tax credits over the next eight years if the company meets hiring and capital expenditure targets.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In addition to the new jobs, which will have an average hourly wage of roughly $57 an hour, the release said the company expects to invest $2.8 million to expand its Milwaukee Brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee.

New Molson Coors positions will be based in the corporate office complex to the north of Miller Brewery in the near west-side of Milwaukee. Positions will be primarily in Information Technology, Legal, Human Resources, Finance, Accounting, and Customer Supply Chain. These positions will add to the large Molson Coors foot print throughout the state including the main brewery and corporate offices located in Milwaukee, the 10th Street Brewery also located in Milwaukee City limits, the historic Leinenkugel Leine Lodge and Brewery in Chippewa Falls, and the Watertown Hops facility in Watertown, Wisconsin.