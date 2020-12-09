Expand / Collapse search

Monterrey Market is a Hispanic grocery store that opened in 2010

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Monterrey Market is a Hispanic grocery store that opened their first location back in 2010

Brian is with the owner of the new south 27th street location whose goal is to create a destination for fresh food with ties to his community's Hispanic roots.

MILWAUKEE - Monterrey Market is a Hispanic grocery store that opened their first location back in 2010. Ten years later they've opened up a much larger second location. Brian is with the owner of the new south 27th street location whose goal is to create a destination for fresh food with ties to his community's Hispanic roots.

Shopping Here Is Like Shopping with Family in the meat department

Brian is in the meat department seeing how they hope to be a cut above the rest of other grocery stores in the area.

About Monterrey Market (website)

Monterrey Market's roots are deeply set in our community and are built on the spirit of hometown Family Pride! Our locations provide shoppers easy access from local neighborhoods. Friends and family come for wonderful produce, fresh meat cut daily, and a wide variety of national and local grocery brands at the best prices you will find anywhere. Our stores also feature convenient service deli items and hot foods ready for home or office.

Fresh tortillas made daily have been a staple of Monterrey Market since they opened 10 years ago.

Brian is getting a behind the scenes look at why these tortillas are top notch.

Maybe it’s time to look elsewhere for some authentic Mexican cuisine

Brian is at the new Monterrey Market where they can do the cooking for you.