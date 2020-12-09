Monterrey Market is a Hispanic grocery store that opened in 2010

Monterrey Market is a Hispanic grocery store that opened their first location back in 2010. Ten years later they've opened up a much larger second location. Brian is with the owner of the new south 27th street location whose goal is to create a destination for fresh food with ties to his community's Hispanic roots.

About Monterrey Market (website)

Monterrey Market's roots are deeply set in our community and are built on the spirit of hometown Family Pride! Our locations provide shoppers easy access from local neighborhoods. Friends and family come for wonderful produce, fresh meat cut daily, and a wide variety of national and local grocery brands at the best prices you will find anywhere. Our stores also feature convenient service deli items and hot foods ready for home or office.