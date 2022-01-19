Expand / Collapse search

New contract for state troopers approved by Wisconsin lawmakers

By AP author
Published 
Wisconsin
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - A legislative committee signed off Wednesday on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin's state troopers.

The deal covers the biennium that ended June 30. The contract calls for a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each year, with lump-sum payments equal to 2% increase for all hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020.

Each step along the troopers' pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6. Employees who earn traffic accident reconstruction accreditation would receive a $1 per hour raise.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved the contract unanimously with no discussion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The deal is still subject to approval from the full Assembly and Senate and Gov. Tony Evers would have to sign it before it could take effect, but that appears to be a formality at this point. Evers' administration negotiated the contract with the troopers' union and both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu sit on the employment relations committee and voted for the plan, signaling support.

A law Republicans passed in 2011 stripped most public workers of their union rights but allowed police officers to continue to negotiate collective bargaining agreements.

Farwell and Albion fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
article

Farwell and Albion fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon in connection with a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment near Farwell and Albion.

Milwaukee County COVID booster mandate for high-risk facilities
article

Milwaukee County COVID booster mandate for high-risk facilities

Milwaukee County this week updated its vaccine mandate to require booster vaccines for eligible employees, contractors and volunteers at high-risk facilities, including the Milwaukee County Jail, the House of Correction (HOC), Youth Detention Center and Behavioral Health hospital service.

Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee detective leaves hospital

Det. Andrew Wilkiewicz was shot while trying to intervene in an attempted robbery at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.