New community kitchen in Kenosha: Baked goods to barbeque
Brian Kramp is at K.I.C.K. the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen learning more about their mission and how the community is rallying behind the chefs that rent it out.
Everything from baked goods to barbeque is coming out of a new community kitchen in Kenosha. Brian Kramp is at K.I.C.K. the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen learning more about their mission and how the community is rallying behind the chefs that rent it out.
Attention all cooks, there’s a new community kitchen in Kenosha with a mission of giving local chefs a space to fulfill their dreams in the food industry
Brian is at the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen learning more about K.I.C.K. and what delicious products are coming out of it.