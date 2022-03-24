New Berlin woman celebrates 100th birthday
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - It was party central in New Berlin as Josephine Lewein turned 100 years old on Thursday, March 24.
Friends and family made the day special by putting together a drive-by parade. People honked their horns and waved.
"Awesome. I can’t describe it. I can’t believe they could arrange all that kind of stuff. They put so much work into this," Lewein said.
It wasn't the only celebration for "Grandma Jo." This weekend, there will be an even bigger party for her birthday.
