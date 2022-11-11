New Berlin pursuit, vehicle fire, 2 in custody

Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in New Berlin early Friday morning, Nov. 11. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. Small Road and College Avenue.

Berlin officers pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound I-43 from Racine Avenue. The suspect vehicle crashed on the northbound I-43 off-ramp to Moorland Road.

Two suspects fled on foot following the crash. After the crash, the vehicle caught fire, which was extinguished by the New Berlin Fire Department.

With the assistance of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department both subjects were taken into custody. Both suspects would later be turned over to Waukesha County Jail.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.

No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident. Both the New Berlin Police Department Drone Unit and the Waukesha County K9 unit were utilized during the search for the two suspects.