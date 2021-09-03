New Berlin police shooting: No criminal charges for officers

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, Sept. 3 announced that no criminal charges will be filed for law enforcement involved in the ultimately fatal shooting of an armed New Berlin man.

A New Berlin police officer shot the man, previously identified as 57-year-old Michael Wolski, during a June 22 incident near Moorland and Pleasant. Wolski died of his injuries in July.

Authorities said a person called 911 to report a man with a gun in the area the night of the incident. Investigation revealed Wolski himself was the 911 caller.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The officer, previously identified as 44-year-old Rick Helm, was parked in a parking lot in the area when dispatch received the call, reporting the armed man at the same location.

Wolski confronted the officer in the parking lot, the DOJ said. During the incident, the officer fired his weapon and hit Wolski.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Helm, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, the DOJ said.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.