New Berlin police pursuit, crash leads to arrest of suspect

New Berlin police have a suspect in custody after a pursuit that caused damage to multiple lawns and a squad car.

Officials say on Tuesday night, July 7, officers attempted to conduct an OWI investigation on a suspected impaired driver in the area of Beloit Road and Calhoun Road. The suspect also had multiple warrants for his arrest (one for felony possession of a firearm and another for misdemeanor battery related to a domestic violence investigation).

A Facebook post by the New Berlin Police Department says the suspect decided to flee officers rather than submit to Field Sobriety Testing. The suspect drove his vehicle through multiple lawns in order to evade police. At one point, the suspect purposely rammed a squad to get away causing substantial damage to the front end of the squad car, officials say.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The suspect eventually crashed in Park Arthur (Muskego) and was taken into custody. No officers were injured during this pursuit.

If your property was damaged as a result of the incident, you are urged to contact the police department 262-782-6640.