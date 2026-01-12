New Berlin police officer misconduct; Steven Dodson sentenced

The Brief A judge sentenced Steven Dodson to six months in jail on Jan. 12 for his role in the theft of DEA drugs. Dodson pleaded guilty to felony misconduct in office after several bags of narcotics meant for K-9 training went missing. The stolen items included over 100 grams of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine taken from New Berlin Police storage.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced Steven Dodson on Monday, Jan. 12, to serve six months in jail in connection with the theft of DEA drugs meant for K-9 training.

Before sentencing on Monday, Dodson pleaded guilty to felony misconduct in office-acting in excess of authority. Dodson broke down in tears in court on Monday, and at times, struggled to speak at the sentencing hearing.

Steven Dodson

Conditions of Dodson's probation include absolute sobriety, and that he surrenders his gun.

Misconduct case

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, back in May 2024, a New Berlin police sergeant discovered that certain drugs that were issued to the department by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were missing. The purpose of these drugs was for K-9 training. The sergeant brought the drugs to a training session in Fond du Lac, only to discover the drugs missing.

The drugs were stored in pelican boxes within two steel boxes. The complaint goes on to say that the DEA issued the drugs to the department in September 2022, and they were last used for training in November 2023.

Steven Dodson

The drugs that were reported missing are as follows:

28 grams of black tar heroin

28 grams of cocaine base

28 grams of cocaine HCI

28 grams of heroin HCI

14.2 grams of methamphetamine (2 of 4 bags)

In addition to the missing drugs, the included note cards that documented the weights of each drug were also missing.

Officers believed the theft happened between Nov 28, 2023 and May 7, 2024.

Drug access, video surveillance

Dig deeper:

The complaint goes on to say that, when not in use, the drugs are stored in pass-through locker #2 at the New Berlin Police Department, accessible with a key through the keyed locker in the evidence packaging room in the basement, or are accessible through the secure property room. The Waukesha Police Department was assigned to investigate the theft.

A full search of the building was conducted, along with a full audit. No drugs were found, and it was determined that the DEA drugs were the only ones missing.

Investigators looked at video surveillance from the interior property room camera, and identified 12 instances of unauthorized access to the locker between Nov. 2023 and April 2024 by the defendant, Steven Dodson.

Based upon the video, key car access, and time card resources, investigators concluded that the only person present during the unauthorized entries into the locker was Steven Dodson.

The complaint also notes that Dodson did not have consent to access the locker and what was in it, and, based on his job duties and responsibilities, he did not have the need to access it.

Previous incident with Steven Dodson

The backstory:

The complaint also says that during the Waukesha Police Department's investigation, it became aware of an earlier incident involving Mukwonago police back on Aug 21, 2023. On that date, a Mukwonago officer responded to a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle. The male, later identified as Dodson, was slumped forward in the driver's seat against the seat belt, and had abnormal breathing. The officer gave him Narcan. Rescue personnel later arrived and gave him oxygen, and he woke up.

Dodson said he did not know why he was on the ground and why everyone was standing around him. He did not know the day or time either. He was taken to the hospital and urine screening tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Interview with Dodson

What they're saying:

The complaint goes on to say that investigators interviewed Dodson and asked if his fingerprints or DNA would be on the steel boxes or pelican boxes stored inside them, and he said no. When asked about the incident in Mukwonago, Dodson became defensive and said he was prescribed Vicodin for a herniated disk and restless legs.

The complaint says Dodson admitted to taking Vicodin and gabapentin, which enhances the effects of Vicodin. He said that mixing the two caused the incident, along with taking more Vicodin than prescribed. Dodson said he built up a tolerance to Vicodin, but never told his doctor.

Investigators reviewed Dodson's medical records from the incident. They noted that Dodson would never explain how he got more medication when he ran out, and also noted that he had back pain that was difficult to manage. He said he used extra hydrocodone and an unknown pill to help relieve the pain. During this time, Dodson said the pill could have been "oxycodone or something" but the urine screening showed no oxycodone.

The complaint specifically notes that the first unauthorized entry to the locker was on Dec 5, 2023, just three days after Dodson's prescription for gabapentin would have run out.