New Berlin police officer accused of misconduct, stealing DEA drugs

article

The Brief A New Berlin police officer has been charged with misconduct in office. Steven Dodson is accused of stealing drugs from the police department. The drugs were provided to the department by the DEA, meant for training purposes.



A New Berlin police officer is charged with misconduct in office, accused of stealing DEA drugs meant for K9 training.

45-year-old Steven Dodson faces one felony count of misconduct in office - acting in excess of authority.

Drugs discovered missing

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, back in May 2024, a New Berlin police sergeant discovered that certain drugs that were issued to the department by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were missing. The purpose of these drugs was for K9 training. The sergeant brought the drugs to a training session in Fond du Lac, only to discover the drugs missing.

The drugs were stored in pelican boxes within two steel boxes. The complaint goes on to say that the DEA issued the drugs to the department in September 2022, and they were last used for training in November 2023.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The drugs that were reported missing are as follows:

28 grams of black tar heroin

28 grams of cocaine base

28 grams of cocaine HCI

28 grams of heroin HCI

14.2 grams of methamphetamine (2 of 4 bags)

In addition to the missing drugs, the included note cards that documented the weights of each drug were also missing.

Officers believed the theft happened between Nov 28, 2023 and May 7, 2024.

Drug access and video surveillance

The backstory:

The complaint goes on to say that, when not in use, the drugs are stored in pass-through locker #2 at the New Berlin Police Department, accessible with a key through the keyed locker in the evidence packaging room in the basement, or are accessible through the secure property room. The Waukesha Police Department was assigned to investigate the theft.

A full search of the building was conducted, along with a full audit. No drugs were found, and it was determined that the DEA drugs were the only ones missing.

The complaint goes on to say that investigators looked at video surveillance from the interior property room camera, and identified 12 instances of unauthorized access to the locker between Nov. 2023 and April 2024 by the defendant, Steven Dodson.

Based upon the video, key car access, and time card resources, investigators concluded that the only person present during the unauthorized entries into the locker was Steven Dodson.

The complaint also notes that Dodson did not have consent to access the locker and what was in it, and, based on his job duties and responsibilities, he did not have the need to access it.

Previous incident with Steven Dodson

The backstory:

The complaint also says that during the Waukesh Police Department's investigation, it became aware of an earlier incident involving Mukwonago police back on Aug 21, 2023. On that date, a Mukwonago officer responded to a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle. The male, later identified as Dodson, was slumped forward in the driver's seat against the seat belt, and had abnormal breathing. The officer gave him Narcan. Rescue personnel later arrived and gave him oxygen, and he woke up.

Dodson said he did not know why he was on the ground and why everyone was standing around him. He did not know the day or time either. He was taken to the hospital and urine screening tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Interview with Dodson

What they're saying:

The complaint goes on to say that investigators interviewed Dodson and asked if his fingerprints or DNA would be on the steel boxes or pelican boxes stored inside them, and he said no. When asked about the incident in Mukwonago, Dodson became defensive and said he was prescribed Vicodin for a herniated disk and restless legs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says Dodson admitted to taking Vicodin and gabapentin, which enhances the effects of Vicodin. He said that mixing the two caused the incident, along with taking more Vicodin than prescribed. Dodson said he built up a tolerance to Vicodin, but never told his doctor.

The complaint goes on to say that investigators reviewed Dodson's medical records from the incident. They noted that Dodson would never explain how he got more medication when he ran out, and also noted that he had back pain that was difficult to manage. He said he used extra hydrocodone and an unknown pill to help relieve the pain. During this time, Dodson said the pill could have been "oxycodone or something" but the urine screening showed no oxycodone.

The complaint specifically notes that the first unauthorized entry to the locker was on Dec 5, 2023, just three days after Dodson's prescription for gabapentin would have run out.

New Berlin PD response

What they're saying:

The Berlin Police Department said: "Dodson has been on paid administrative leave since December 17, 2024. He is still on paid leave as of this moment."

Police will release a full statement soon.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Steven Dodson had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, April 2, where his cash bond was set at $1,500.

He is due back in court on April 28 for a preliminary hearing.