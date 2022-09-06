New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'

article

The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old.

Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just 14 months old.

The department wrote the following on Facebook:

"Officer Rick Helm was paired with his K9 partner Askan in 2014 and they have served the New Berlin community together for the past 8 years. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career on the streets at just 14 months old and quickly made a name for himself. Officer Helm and Askan bravely served on our Suburban Critical Incident Team together and deployed on numerous tactical operations. Officer Helm and Askan were one of the most successful K9 units in the state and were involved in a variety of unique deployments.

This team has received an abundance of accolades throughout their career to include:

Operational K9 Medical Team of Wisconsin Team of the Month September 2022

Medal of Valor from the Waukesha Police Department 2021

Combat Cross from the New Berlin Police Department 2021

Wisconsin Professional Police Association Meritorious Award 2021

Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association (WLECHA) Handler of the Year 2018

WLECHA Meritorious Track with Apprehension 2018

WLECHA Meritorious Apprehension 2016

WLECHA Meritorious Article Find 2016

Commendation Award from the New Berlin Police Department 2016

Askan was a crowd favorite at DARE graduations and all the various community events he attended. Askan enjoyed his job thoroughly and loved his New Berlin Police Department family. We are very proud of Askan’s service to the community, and his steadfast dedication to keeping us all safe.

The New Berlin Police Department thanked the veterinarians at UW-Madison and the New Berlin Animal Hospital for their care of Askan. They also thanked the New Berlin community for all its support of the K-9 program. "Askan’s playful energy and competitive drive will be greatly missed," a post by the department said.