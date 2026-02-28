Expand / Collapse search

New Berlin police chases tied to vehicle break-ins

By
Published  February 28, 2026 5:44pm CST
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

New Berlin Police Department

The Brief

    • New Berlin police officers investigated reports of vehicle break-ins early Saturday.
    • It led two a police chases, one of which ended with a 17-year-old's arrest.
    • Police called off the second chase, and the suspects are still sought.

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin vehicle break-in investigation led to two separate police chases and one teen's arrest early Saturday morning, Feb. 28.

Vehicle break-ins

The backstory:

Officers were called to the area of Coachlight Drive and Greenfield Avenue for reported vehicle break-ins at around 4:20 a.m. Officers later determined at least one vehicle was stolen, and several others had been entered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

First police chase

The details:

While investigating the break-ins, officers tried to stop a vehicle – but the driver took off down Greenfield Avenue.

Featured

West Allis police chase stolen car, arrest teens after crash
article

West Allis police chase stolen car, arrest teens after crash

West Allis police arrested three teens after a chase involving a stolen car on Friday. It ended with a crash near 58th and National.

Police said the suspect drove over several tire deflation devices, and the chase ended less than a mile away in the area of Vista View and Greenfield. 

Officers arrested the driver, a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, who police said also had a Milwaukee County warrant for a previous offense. The vehicle had been stolen out of Milwaukee.

Second police chase

The details:

As officers took that 17-year-old into custody, police found additional suspects who breaking into a vehicle in the area of the initial report, Coachlight and Greenfield. Officers tried to stop that vehicle, too, and again the driver took off.

It sparked a chase that made its way onto I-94 eastbound for several miles. Officers eventually stopped chasing the vehicle, and the suspects are still sought.

The Source: The New Berlin Police Department released information about its investigation.

Police ChasesNew BerlinNews