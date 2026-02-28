New Berlin police chases tied to vehicle break-ins
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin vehicle break-in investigation led to two separate police chases and one teen's arrest early Saturday morning, Feb. 28.
Vehicle break-ins
The backstory:
Officers were called to the area of Coachlight Drive and Greenfield Avenue for reported vehicle break-ins at around 4:20 a.m. Officers later determined at least one vehicle was stolen, and several others had been entered.
First police chase
The details:
While investigating the break-ins, officers tried to stop a vehicle – but the driver took off down Greenfield Avenue.
Police said the suspect drove over several tire deflation devices, and the chase ended less than a mile away in the area of Vista View and Greenfield.
Officers arrested the driver, a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, who police said also had a Milwaukee County warrant for a previous offense. The vehicle had been stolen out of Milwaukee.
Second police chase
The details:
As officers took that 17-year-old into custody, police found additional suspects who breaking into a vehicle in the area of the initial report, Coachlight and Greenfield. Officers tried to stop that vehicle, too, and again the driver took off.
It sparked a chase that made its way onto I-94 eastbound for several miles. Officers eventually stopped chasing the vehicle, and the suspects are still sought.
