The Brief New Berlin police officers investigated reports of vehicle break-ins early Saturday. It led two a police chases, one of which ended with a 17-year-old's arrest. Police called off the second chase, and the suspects are still sought.



A New Berlin vehicle break-in investigation led to two separate police chases and one teen's arrest early Saturday morning, Feb. 28.

Vehicle break-ins

Officers were called to the area of Coachlight Drive and Greenfield Avenue for reported vehicle break-ins at around 4:20 a.m. Officers later determined at least one vehicle was stolen, and several others had been entered.

First police chase

While investigating the break-ins, officers tried to stop a vehicle – but the driver took off down Greenfield Avenue.

Police said the suspect drove over several tire deflation devices, and the chase ended less than a mile away in the area of Vista View and Greenfield.

Officers arrested the driver, a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, who police said also had a Milwaukee County warrant for a previous offense. The vehicle had been stolen out of Milwaukee.

Second police chase

As officers took that 17-year-old into custody, police found additional suspects who breaking into a vehicle in the area of the initial report, Coachlight and Greenfield. Officers tried to stop that vehicle, too, and again the driver took off.

It sparked a chase that made its way onto I-94 eastbound for several miles. Officers eventually stopped chasing the vehicle, and the suspects are still sought.