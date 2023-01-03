New Berlin missing man dead in Wisconsin Dells

article

The body of a New Berlin man who disappeared on New Year's Eve was found in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, Wisconsin Dells police said.

Matthew Haas, 37, was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells, last heard from around midnight Jan. 1.

Searches of the area where his cellphone last pinged were conducted Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, using a K-9 and drones. Police described it as a wooded area along the river with steep cliffs and ravines.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The search resumed Tuesday morning, and that's when Haas body was found around 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin Dells police stressed that "even though Matthew has been found, this is still an active investigation, and we are still following up on information and leads that we have received," adding that: "This is the tragic outcome that we had not hoped for."