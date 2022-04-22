New Berlin park incident, man declared dead

article

A 27-year-old man died after being found unconscious at New Berlin's Malone Park on Thursday night, April 21.

The New Berlin Fire Department was called to the park around 6:30 p.m. The man was found on the basketball courts "unconscious and ineffectively breathing."

Paramedics attempted "advanced" life-saving measures at the scene after bystanders had performed CPR. During those attempted, the fire department said the man was determined to be without a pulse and not breathing.

The man was taken to the hospital where resuscitation efforts were continued, but the man was pronounced dead by an emergency room physician.

The New Berlin Police Department also responded to the scene.

Statement from the New Berlin Fire Department:

NBFD would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man. Our prayers go out to all of them.