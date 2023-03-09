New Berlin gas spill; roughly 70 gallons spilled at gas station

article

New Berlin emergency crews are dealing with a gasoline spill at a gas station at the intersection of Calhoun and Greenfield.

Officials say the spill happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. It was reported that up to 70 gallons of gasoline was spilled during the transfer from a delivery semi to the underground storage tank. The incident was not reported until approximately 5 a.m. on March 9 by nearby residents.

The City of New Berlin Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Stormwater Management and Streets Departments immediately responded and began to mitigate and contain the area. It was determined that gasoline has entered the stormwater system into a nearby creek.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

City agencies are coordinating with the spillers hazardous materials clean-up company to continue the efforts the city initiated Thursday morning. Officials are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

Officials say right now, there is no risk to residents and no cause for alarm.

Nearby residents adjacent to the creek will notice a heavy presence of clean-up specialists (with equipment) working along the creek.