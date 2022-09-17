New Berlin football players shave heads, dedicate game to classmate

article

Bright shirts, shaved heads and football. Hundreds came together on Saturday, Sept. 17 to support a New Berlin West Middle School student as she fights leukemia.

Saturday morning's eighth grade New Berlin West Vikings game brought out hundreds. But fans weren't fully focused on football.

Norah Watry has leukemia.

"We’re almost in her second month of treatment. We’ll know more in a couple of weeks what the next phase will be," said Emily Watry, Norah's mom.

The Vikings dedicated the game to her.

Norah Watry

"I have no words for this. It’s amazing. I can’t believe how many people are here," Watry said.

Saturday's game comes after the football players shaved their heads for Norah.

"It definitely says they don’t want her to be alone, and they’re there for her. There’s nothing you can do to help her other than show her your support," Watry said.

The boys revealed their shaved heads during the game.

"I would say 27 boys shaved their heads," said Nikki Jansen.

New Berlin West Vikings eighth grade football team shaves their heads for Norah Watry, who has leukemia

"Norah did not know. It was a cool surprise," Watry said. "Her incredible strength. She’s strong, she’s been amazing. I didn’t know how resilient and strong she was. She’s been amazing."

It was all a touching show of support that a girl and her family will not forget.

"We’re blessed to live in this community. There are no words," Watry said.