'Needs to be behind bars:' Protesters call for Officer Mensah's firing

A pair of groups protested through Wauwatosa Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1, continuing calls for justice for the three Black men killed by Officer Joseph Mensah in the last five years.

Starting at Hart Park, The People's Revolution and Indivisible Tosa marched through Wauwatosa for hours, honking car horns, chanting and sharing their message. They'd like to see Officer Mensah fired -- in addition to a number of other changes.

More than four years after her son was shot and killed in his car by Wauwatosa police. Linda Anderson said the fight for justice for her son, Jay, who police said was armed, is far from over.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We are just keeping Jay Anderson's name alive," said Anderson. "Gotta keep him alive, and this is helping, the protesting."

It's why she joined the Sunday protest, marching through city streets on foot and in cars, continuing public pressure on the city to fire Officer Mensah, who killed Anderson and two other black men over the last five years.

He hasn't faced charges in any of the shootings.

Advertisement

"Joseph Mensah killed three people," said Anderson. "He needs to be behind bars."

While crisscrossing through neighborhoods, several families came out of their homes to cheer on the protest and call for change -- people like Renee Logee.

"We can't really say that all lives matter until Black lives matter or come up to the equal playing field," said Logee. "We just want equality for everyone. This is important work, and this is how change is made."

But she says that change is more than just focusing on Mensah -- calling on local and national leaders to take a more active role in preventing racial injustice.

"I just think there needs to be more communication and listening to the people of our community, and specifically the people of color," she said.

Mensah remains on paid suspension while the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission investigates a complaint against him. An independent investigator recommended the city fire Mensah, citing the threat of more danger.

Chief Barry Weber disagreed -- saying he's never heard of disciplining an officer for something they may or may not do in the future.