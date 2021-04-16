Expand / Collapse search

WI DHS: 110K staff, residents vaccinated in long-term care program

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday, April 16 that the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will complete its last round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Since the launch of the program on December 28, 2020, pharmacy partners have provided first, second, and third rounds of on-site clinics at more than 2,900 long-term care facilities across Wisconsin. Vaccinations were provided to over 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is a federal public-private partnership that provided vaccine administration for Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. Through a contract, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies offered on-site COVID-19 vaccination to participating nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In addition to the federal program, many local long-term care pharmacies, local health departments, and other vaccinators stepped up and provided vaccines to many facilities in Wisconsin that did not enroll in the federal program.

A common reason that facilities did not enroll in the federal program was they had an existing relationship with a local vaccinator who provided vaccines to their staff and residents.

WisDOT: Drive safely for Adopt-a-Highway crews
slideshow

WisDOT: Drive safely for Adopt-a-Highway crews

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) asks motorists to stay alert for Adopt-a-Highway volunteers.

Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem
slideshow

Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

Toyota is recalling about 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because a wiring problem can stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

DNR: ‘Illegal to target’ sturgeon repopulating Milwaukee River

After more than a decade’s worth of work and cultivation, sturgeon are slowly repopulating in Lake Michigan and connected rivers. The DNR is making an effort&nbsp;to protect them for years to come.