WI DHS: 110K staff, residents vaccinated in long-term care program

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday, April 16 that the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will complete its last round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Since the launch of the program on December 28, 2020, pharmacy partners have provided first, second, and third rounds of on-site clinics at more than 2,900 long-term care facilities across Wisconsin. Vaccinations were provided to over 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is a federal public-private partnership that provided vaccine administration for Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. Through a contract, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies offered on-site COVID-19 vaccination to participating nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In addition to the federal program, many local long-term care pharmacies, local health departments, and other vaccinators stepped up and provided vaccines to many facilities in Wisconsin that did not enroll in the federal program.

A common reason that facilities did not enroll in the federal program was they had an existing relationship with a local vaccinator who provided vaccines to their staff and residents.