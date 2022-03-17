NCAA Tournament: How to get to Fiserv Forum

Plan ahead: That's the message as we head into a busy weekend for Fiserv Forum.

Thousands of people are traveling to Milwaukee for the NCAA Tournament.

The parking attendant tells FOX6, special event parking near Fiserv Forum will cost about $60 tomorrow.

Fiserv Forum

But, there's more than one way to get to the Deer District.

"There is parking downtown, maybe not one block away from where you want…"

Can't say this enough, if you are heading downtown for the big dance, plan ahead.

"There are thousands of parking spots available," said Brian DeNeve from the Department of Public Works. He says the best way to avoid a ticket -- or worse -- a tow…

"Pay attention to posted signs. That includes temporary no parking signs that may be up," he said.

Don't ignore messages on parking meters.

"They are very detailed. And will specifically tell you what you need to do or what not to do," said DeNeve.

You can feed the meter from afar by downloading the MKE Park app.

The Hop is still free.

"By parking in an area farther down from the streetcar line and taking the Hop for free to an area that gets them closer to the stadium," said DeNeve.

Or you can skip the hunt for a parking spot and opt for a shuttle instead.

"Come in here grab a drink or something to eat, head to the shuttle, they drop you off right in front and pick you up right in front," said Ryan Steny.

Several other bars are offering shuttle rides too.

Manager Ryan Steny recommends arriving *hours* early to catch a ride for the badger game.

But his biggest piece of advice is to remember...

There's a lot to celebrate this Saint Patrick's Day.

"March Madness here in Milwaukee on St. Patrick's Day, the bucks are doing well, the brewers are staring just a good morning to be back to normal,"

Now if you use MKE Park make sure the information on your phone matches what you see on the street that’s very important.