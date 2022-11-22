Native American Heritage Month; 'I have to acknowledge my ancestors'

They are embedded in the history of our country -- especially our state. But many Native Americans feel their culture is slowly fading. Every Wisconsinite can be connected to Native American culture, you just have to know where to look.

Menomonee. Chippewa. Potawatomie.

"They don’t think that we exist," said Daniel Preston, spiritual and cultural advisor, San Carlos Apache tribe.

Native American culture is rooted in Wisconsin. You just have to look.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center is a hub for Natives to come together as a community.

"It doesn’t matter where we’re from. Just being Indian, I can go anywhere here and feel like I'm home with the rest of the tribes in Wisconsin," said Preston.

Daniel Preston comes from the San Carlos Apache Tribe out of Arizona. How did he get to Wisconsin?

Here at the center, he helps his people connect with their culture. He says education is key.

"I have to acknowledge my ancestors who put their work in and them I'm putting my time and work into this community, so everyone can know how important the culture is and that we’re still here and that the culture is still alive,"said Preston.

It’s a concern among natives—that their culture is slipping away. Those living in urban areas see it less and less.

"Our culture is disappearing more and more every day," said Ashley Reiter, Menomonee tribe.

From limited gatherings like this one, to native languages not being passed down, Ashley Reiter is hoping her children keep the culture alive.

"They are learning the proper history of our people which is so important, so they can carry it on with their generation. We don’t want our cultural teachings and beliefs to stop with me and my husband’s generation," said Reiter.

They want you to remember them this month--and every month after.

Every time you eat some of their native foods, like corn bread or chili – or maybe when you pass the Potawatomi Casino or drive through Menomonee Falls. They say we all can be a part of keeping their culture alive just by thinking of them.

"It took so long already for this month to be recognized for indigenous people. It took so long to get Indigenous People’s Day in October. A lot of people don’t understand what that is or what it means. I think everybody should start thinking about indigenous people," said Reiter.