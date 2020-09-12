National Video Game Day with Code Ninjas in Brookfield

Video games have become a primary way for parents to keep kids entertained, especially during quarantine, but there is a way to combine children’s love for video games with education.

Code Ninjas Brookfield teaches children ages 7 – 14 the fundamentals of coding and computing through video games. Using a platform called Scratch, ninjas utilize different strings of codes that get translated to actions in the game, and this baseline coding is also applied to autonomous drones and robots.