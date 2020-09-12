Expand / Collapse search

National Video Game Day with Code Ninjas in Brookfield

Published 
Interviews
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Teaching kids how to code while playing video games

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Video games have become a primary way for parents to keep kids entertained, especially during quarantine, but there is a way to combine children’s love for video games with education.

Code Ninjas Brookfield teaches children ages 7 – 14 the fundamentals of coding and computing through video games. Using a platform called Scratch, ninjas utilize different strings of codes that get translated to actions in the game, and this baseline coding is also applied to autonomous drones and robots.

Putting the finishing touches on a coded game

Making robots at Code Ninjas

