National Quesadilla Day; Pear Quesadillas
MILWAUKEE - Pasua Chang with Hunger Task Force shares a recipe for delicious and nutritious pear quesadillas.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cheese grated (try cheddar, jack, or pepper jack)
- 1 cup of canned pears drained and sliced
- 1/2 cup of green or red peppers finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp onion, minced
- 4 whole wheat tortillas (medium size)
Instructions
- Divide cheese, pears, peppers and onions between the tortillas, covering about half of each tortilla. Fold each tortilla in half over the filling.
- Heat a skillet or griddle to medium (300 degrees F in an electric skillet).
- Place one or two folded tortillas on a dry skillet and heat until cheese melts and the tortilla browns slightly, about 2 to 4 minutes.
- With a large spatula, gently turn quesadillas over and cook the other side until a little brown for 2 to 4 minutes.
- Remove to a plate and repeat until all tortillas are heated. Cut each quesadilla in half and serve.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
- Put pear cubes on a paper towel for a couple of minutes to help dry them out. This will help your quesadilla stick together!
- Out of pears? Try diced fresh apples, halved grapes or even sliced bananas.
- Flavor boosters: add some chopped cilantro or use blue or pepper jack cheese.