National Quesadilla Day; Pear Quesadillas

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  September 25, 2024 11:45am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Pasua Chang with Hunger Task Force shares a recipe for delicious and nutritious pear quesadillas. 

 

Pear Quesadillas
Ingredients

  • 1 cup of cheese grated (try cheddar, jack, or pepper jack)
  • 1 cup of canned pears drained and sliced
  • 1/2 cup of green or red peppers finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp onion, minced
  • 4 whole wheat tortillas (medium size)

Instructions

  • Divide cheese, pears, peppers and onions between the tortillas, covering about half of each tortilla. Fold each tortilla in half over the filling.
  • Heat a skillet or griddle to medium (300 degrees F in an electric skillet).
  • Place one or two folded tortillas on a dry skillet and heat until cheese melts and the tortilla browns slightly, about 2 to 4 minutes.
  • With a large spatula, gently turn quesadillas over and cook the other side until a little brown for 2 to 4 minutes.
  • Remove to a plate and repeat until all tortillas are heated.  Cut each quesadilla in half and serve.
  • Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

  • Put pear cubes on a paper towel for a couple of minutes to help dry them out. This will help your quesadilla stick together!
  • Out of pears? Try diced fresh apples, halved grapes or even sliced bananas.
  • Flavor boosters: add some chopped cilantro or use blue or pepper jack cheese.