Expand / Collapse search

A Milwaukee staple: National Pizza Day at Calderone Club

By
Published 
Updated 11:25AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Celebrating National Pizza Day at Calderone Club

Brian Kramp stops at Calderone Club on National Pizza Day to celebrate with a family that knows how to make an award-winning pizza.

Brian Kramp stops at Calderone Club on National Pizza Day to celebrate with a family that knows how to make an award-winning pizza. 

Brian is stopping by a few family owned pizzerias

He's at San Giorgio which opened 5 years ago and severs up Milwaukee’s only VPN Certified Neapolitan pizza.

Electric buses arrive in Racine, mayor announces
article

Electric buses arrive in Racine, mayor announces

Racine has received nine electric buses, to begin operating through the RYDE transit system this spring, Mayor Cory Mason announced Tuesday.

I-43 construction: Ozaukee County business boost hoped for
article

I-43 construction: Ozaukee County business boost hoped for

Ozaukee Economic Development said the I-43 expansion will benefit businesses, making it easier for employees to commute to and from downtown Milwaukee.