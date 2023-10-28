National Drug Take Back Day; disposing unusable, unneeded drugs

As opioid epidemic devastates families and communities across Wisconsin, disposing unusable, unwanted or unneeded medications was the task Saturday, Oct. 28.

"Anything prescription related, and non-prescription we will take as well," said Lt. Rob Mueller, Caledonia Police Department.

The village of Caledonia Police Department was just one of 140 locations across Wisconsin that took part in National Drug Take Back Day.

"It’s a statewide initiative in cooperation with the Department of Justice and the Department of Health Services," Mueller said.

The process was easy. All anyone had to do was take their prescriptions and drop them at one of the boxes at a local event.

National Drug Take Back Day event in Caledonia

"We’d like to actually control the destruction and disposal," Mueller said.

Mueller said by properly disposing of the medications, it keeps them out of water works – and also prevents them from getting into the wrong hands.

"There’s an opioid problem within the state, and we don’t want these medications to be out there for abuse, for resale," Mueller said.

According to the Department of Health Services, opioids took more than 1,400 lives in Wisconsin in 2021 alone.

"We’ll see the pain medication coming in and that’s what we are looking for," Mueller said.

Mueller said by simply cleaning out your medicine cabinet and visiting a drop-off site, you are doing your part to help fight the opioid crisis.

"Totally anonymous, no questions asked," Mueller said.