National Cream Puff Day kicks off 100th anniversary celebration
The Wisconsin State Fair and Original Cream Puffs are kicking off National Cream Puff Day on Jan. 2.
This National Cream Puff Day begins the year-long 100th Anniversary Celebration of the iconic Cream Puff. This year is sure to be filled with delicious surprises, time-honored traditions, and a few messy faces as Fairgoers indulge in this Wisconsin staple.
Specialty Cream Puffs will be available for pre-order to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! The flavors will be announced at a future date, so mark your calendars for March 15 - 17, 2024.