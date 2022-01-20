National Cheese Lover's Day! Celebrating at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

National Cheese Lover's Day
Brian Kramp celebrates National Cheese Lover's Day at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese.
Brian Kramp is checking out Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese for National Cheese Lover's Day.
Today is National Cheese Lovers Day
Brian is in Waterloo at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese with the family that’s been making cheese for more than 40 years.
Today is National Cheese Lovers Day
Brian is in Waterloo at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese with the family that’s been making cheese for more than 40 years.
Erick Tiegs, one of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, received a big donation to help cover medical bills. This, as the city moves forward with plans to create a permanent memorial to the six who were killed and dozens injured.
Procter & Gamble will raise prices across its line of laundry products such as detergent and dryer sheets next month, as the firm's own costs rise and consumers continue to favor the company's brands despite the squeeze on wallets from ongoing inflation.