National BBQ Month with PS Seasoning
MILWAUKEE - Jed Hansen, Executive Chef for PS Seasoning, teaches us how to make mouth-watering ribs at home.
Chef Jed's 3 pro tips for grilling ribs:
- Start with a Binder and Bold Rub – Preparation is key. Remove the thin layer of membrane from the back of the ribs—this helps them cook more evenly and allows the flavors to penetrate deeper. Next, slather the ribs with a binder, like mustard. It acts as a glue that helps your seasoning stick. Then comes the flavor: generously coat the ribs on both sides with a bold BBQ rub and press it in to make sure it really adheres. This layering builds a savory bark or crust that’s packed with flavor.
- Cook Low and Slow – The secret to tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs? Patience. Set your grill, oven or smoker to a low temperature (around 225 to 250°F) and give those ribs time to break down and get juicy. Cooking low and slow lets all that rich flavor melt into the meat, resulting in ribs that are moist and flavorful. Don’t rush it – great ribs are worth the wait.
- Finish with Sauce – When it comes to BBQ sauce, timing is everything. If you apply it too early, the sugars can burn and leave a bitter taste. Instead, brush your BBQ sauce onto the ribs during the last 10–15 minutes of cooking so it caramelizes just right. Once the ribs are done, don’t be shy—drizzle on an extra layer of sauce for that glossy, flavor-packed finish.