Nashville RNC deal rejected

The Metro Nashville/Davidson County Council rejected a deal with the RNC Tuesday, Aug. 2, a last-ditch effort for the city to be considered to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, even though the RNC site selection committee recommended Milwaukee.

That means the Republican National Convention is most likely going to be in Milwaukee.

The convention could bring 45,000 people to Milwaukee, along with a $200 million economic boost. From hospitality to creating jobs, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said it is a win for everyone.

The RNC’s site selection committee recommended the full members of the RNC pick Milwaukee to host the 2024 RNC. The site selection committee had whittled its choices to two cities, Milwaukee and Nashville, in their selection process. Nashville's council on July 5 withdrew a draft agreement to host the RNC.

VISIT Milwaukee led the city's pitch. Back in March, the organization showed the chairwoman convention sites – Fiserv Forum and the Wisconsin Center. Johnson, who was acting mayor at the time, also made his pitch.

It’s up to the full 168 RNC members meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago to sign off on the city, and ultimately, then that decision goes to the RNC chairwoman.