Nancy Guthrie case; Milwaukee attorney offers $100K reward

A new, local reward is being offered in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished 16 days ago from her Arizona home.

What we know:

Investigators believe Guthrie was taken against her will from her Tucson residence. Authorities continue to search for leads in the case.

Authorities are awaiting DNA results from a glove recovered roughly two miles from Guthrie’s home over the weekend.

The FBI says the glove appears to match those worn by a suspect seen in doorbell surveillance video.

Local perspective:

Milwaukee attorney Michael Hupy, president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, is now offering a $100,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Hupy said the FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward, but he believes its requirement for personal information could deter people from coming forward.

"She’s an 84-year-old woman and I don’t like the way the investigation and reward is being handled," he said. "I think it could have been done much better. I think if the $100,000 was put up through crime stoppers – we could be further along."

Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and assigns a reference number to each tip. If the information leads to an arrest, a reward is paid without requiring the person’s identity.

Dig deeper:

Hupy said he was surprised the original reward in Tucson was $2,500 and decided to step in.

"This woman has been missing for two or three weeks. And no leads have amounted to anything. So if the person who knows who the perpetrator is doesn’t want his name exposed, wants a reward and has information that will lead to an arrest – crime stoppers is the perfect place to do it," Hupy said. "No one did it, so I am doing it."

FOX6 reached out to Tucson Crime Stoppers but has not heard back.

