N/A Day at The Cooperage, unlimited samples of non-alcoholic drinks

A Dry January Beverage Festival returned to The Cooperage for its second annual N/A Day on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Milwaukee Record is throwing an event called N/A Day to allow people to enjoy unlimited samples of refreshments from the wide-ranging non-alcoholic drink market.

According to their website, the N/A Day lineup includes non-alcoholic beer and seltzer, kombucha, mocktails, non-alcoholic wine and spirits, tonics, craft soda, sparkling water, coffee, energy drinks, CBD products, and more.

Tickers to the event are $20 if you pay online and $30 at the door.