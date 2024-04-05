Muskego veteran gets new roof, free of charge: 'It is special'

It's a feeling of gratitude for one Muskego veteran. David Wujcik, a U.S. Navy veteran, received a new roof, free of charge, on Friday, April 5.

It's all part of a national program to give back to those who have served in the US armed forces.

The program is called the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The company is donating the roofing supplies while WeatherPro Exteriors, based out of West Allis, is donating the labor.

The construction crew tells FOX6 News that this is their way of showing gratitude to those who make the ultimate sacrifice.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It is special to us because we love giving back to the community. And what better opportunity to give back to somebody that is a veteran and the time that he served for our country? We want to give back to people like that," said Brad Kaul, WeatherPro Exteriors.

Since the program started in 2016, more than 500 military members have gotten new roofs.

