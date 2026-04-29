Video: Muskego Taco Bell fight leads to gunshots, 3 people charged

The Brief Muskego police released surveillance video of a Taco Bell fight that led to gunshots. Prosecutors said it started because two customers were upset about their order. Three people, including a now-former employee, have been charged.



The Muskego Police Department on Wednesday released video of a fight that led to gunshots outside a Taco Bell earlier this year. Three people have been charged.

The backstory:

It happened at the restaurant near Moorland and Janesville roads on March 2. Police were called to a fight between several people just after 1 p.m. that day.

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Police said the fight started inside the Taco Bell. After some of the people involved were removed from the restaurant, several of them went outside – where shots were fired into the air.

The person who shot the gun was identified as a Taco Bell employee at the time, according to police. Several people involved in the fight were taken into custody. One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell

Fast food fight charges

Dig deeper:

Three people are charged in connection to what took place. Court filings said 48-year-old Clarence James, who prosecutors said fired the gun, is accused of carrying a concealed weapon.

When officers spoke with James about what happened, a criminal complaint said he admitted he had a gun in his pants pocket and said he had a concealed carry permit. However, investigators determined his permit had expired in December 2025.

While Jones has appeared in court, two people from Chicago have warrants out for their arrest.

Clarence James

Court records show 31-year-old Ashley Boyd and 35-year-old Nicholas Shannon are each charged with battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Shannon faces a second battery count.

According to a criminal complaint, employees said the disturbance started when Shannon and Ashley pulled through the drive-thru and tried to get additional food and sauce that they didn't pay for. Employees said they could come inside, and the driver got out of the car while they were parked in front of the service window.

Prosecutors said Shannon was upset and went into the Taco Bell to confront the employees. Boyd later joined him, and the two tried to get behind the counter. As the fight unfolded, James pulled out a gun and pointed it at Shannon.

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Shannon and Boyd left, but court filings said they came back and started throwing food at employees. A corporate manager told police that the ordeal resulted in more than $3,000 of lost food and equipment damage.

Police interviewed both Boyd and Shannon after the fight, but they were released from custody before the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office filed charges.

The complaint said Boyd admitted that she and Shannon went to the Taco Bell. She said the restaurant got their order wrong, which led to an argument and eventually a fight. They then left the scene and drove back to Chicago.

Court filings said Shannon has 23 prior arrests for robbery, battery, attempted murder and more. In his interview, he told police their order was incorrect and the employee working the drive-thru window was "rude, disrespectful and unprofessional," though he could not remember what she said. He admitted he'd had multiple shots of tequila before they got there, and "was not in the right state of mind." He also admitted he went around the counter, but claimed he only argued with an employee – contrary to the surveillance video – before admitting he threw some food.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect information from Taco Bell that James is no longer employed with the company.