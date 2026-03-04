Muskego Taco Bell gun charge; man had expired CCW permit: complaint

article

The Brief Clarence James is accused of drawing a handgun on two customers who attempted to rush the counter during an argument with employees at a Muskego Taco Bell. Although James claimed to have a concealed carry permit, authorities determined his credentials had expired in December 2025, leading to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. James pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on March 4.



A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of carrying a concealed weapon during an altercation at a Muskego Taco Bell on Monday, March 2. The accused is Clarence James.

Incident at Muskego Taco Bell

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Muskego police were dispatched on Monday, March 2, to the Taco Bell location on Janesville Road, for a physical altercation that was taking place. As officers were headed to the restaurant, dispatch mentioned that "shots were fired outside, into the air," the complaint says.

Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell

When officers arrived on the scene, they took the defendant, Clarence James, into custody. The court filing says he had "possession of a handgun, a 9mm, and witnesses reported that two other subjects...who were determined to be involved in the altercation, had fled the scene in a Jeep, with Illinois registration."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A detective learned "an altercation had taken place involving the defendant and two customers who ordered food through the drive-thru," the complaint says. One of the customers was upset with the order and went into the Taco Bell to confront employees. At one point, that man "made an attempt to get behind the counter where the employees were situated," the complaint says. A woman who had been with that first customer also came into the restaurant, and also tried to get behind the counter, the court filing indicates.

Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell

The complaint says while the two individuals were trying to get behind the counter, the man pushed past the defendant, "shoving him back several feet," the complaint says. That is when the court filing says the defendant "draws a handgun from the right side of this waistline and later points the firearm at the man with his arm extended."

What they're saying:

When officers spoke with the defendant about what happened, he "admitted to having a gun on him in the left front pocket of his pants and indicated that he had a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit," the complaint says.

When Muskego dispatch checked on the status of the defendant's CCW, it was determined his permit expired on Dec. 13, 2025. It was not valid on the date of this incident, March 2.

Court appearance

What's next:

James made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, March 4. A not guilty plea was entered by the court – and a new hearing was scheduled for April 13.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A signature bond of $750 was set for James.