Expand / Collapse search

Muskego altercation at Taco Bell; report of person with gun

By and
Published  March 2, 2026 4:43pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell

The Brief

    • Muskego police responded to a fight involving a person with a gun at the Janesville Road location on Monday afternoon.
    • Those involved in the altercation fled the scene before officers arrived.
    • Police were seen searching the surrounding grounds.

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for people involved in an altercation, and a person with a gun at a Taco Bell restaurant.

Altercation at Taco Bell

What we know:

Officers were called to the Taco Bell off Janesville Road for a fight just after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Police told FOX6 News the people involved took off from the scene. 

FOX6 News cameras caught officers looking through bushes near the drive-thru lanes. 

Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell

Muskego officials are not saying if anyone was hurt – or who was involved. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was provided, in part, by Muskego police.

Crime and Public SafetyMuskegoNews