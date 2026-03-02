Muskego altercation at Taco Bell; report of person with gun

article

The Brief Muskego police responded to a fight involving a person with a gun at the Janesville Road location on Monday afternoon. Those involved in the altercation fled the scene before officers arrived. Police were seen searching the surrounding grounds.



Muskego police are looking for people involved in an altercation, and a person with a gun at a Taco Bell restaurant.

Altercation at Taco Bell

What we know:

Officers were called to the Taco Bell off Janesville Road for a fight just after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Police told FOX6 News the people involved took off from the scene.

FOX6 News cameras caught officers looking through bushes near the drive-thru lanes.

Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell

Muskego officials are not saying if anyone was hurt – or who was involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.