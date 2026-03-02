Muskego altercation at Taco Bell; report of person with gun
article
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for people involved in an altercation, and a person with a gun at a Taco Bell restaurant.
Altercation at Taco Bell
What we know:
Officers were called to the Taco Bell off Janesville Road for a fight just after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Police told FOX6 News the people involved took off from the scene.
FOX6 News cameras caught officers looking through bushes near the drive-thru lanes.
Investigation at Muskego Taco Bell
Muskego officials are not saying if anyone was hurt – or who was involved.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided, in part, by Muskego police.