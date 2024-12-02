Muskego standoff; Adrian Mata sentenced; 18 months probation

article

A Muskego man accused of cocaine possession and more in connection with a standoff pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 2 to two of five charges against him.

Prosecutors charged 44-year-old Adrian Mata with misdemeanor criminal damage to property, felony cocaine possession and three other misdemeanors. In exchange for the two guilty pleas, the three misdemeanors were dismissed and read into the court record.

The judge then proceeded to the sentencing phase – and withheld the sentence, instead opting for 18 months probation.

Case details

Police were called to a home on Adrian Drive around 3:15 a.m. It was reported that Mata was "out of control" looking for his drugs, a criminal complaint states. He had closed himself into a bedroom when officers arrived, and a standoff ensued.

Prosecutors said officers tried to talk to Mata through the closed door. He said he was "having a bad day" but did not elaborate. He repeatedly refused officers' orders to come out. There were guns in the home, but it was not believed Mata had any with him. Ultimately, the Suburban Critical Incident Team was brought in to help take Mata into custody.

When Mata was searched at the Muskego Police Department, the complaint states Mata had a clear container with cocaine inside and a glass tube with white residue on it.